ValuEngine Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKSH. BidaskClub lowered National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.