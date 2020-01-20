ValuEngine Lowers Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q BioMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Q BioMed stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Q BioMed has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

