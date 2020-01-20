ValuEngine Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $674.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $84,126.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $35,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock worth $436,988 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanterix by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanterix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.