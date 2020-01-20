ValuEngine Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Strong Sell

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after acquiring an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.