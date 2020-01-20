ValuEngine Upgrades American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Hold

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

