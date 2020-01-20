ValuEngine Upgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GAIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

