Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €91.70 ($106.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. Varta has a 52-week low of €25.92 ($30.14) and a 52-week high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

