Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will report $303.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.99 million to $309.94 million. Vereit posted sales of $313.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Vereit by 59.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,767,000 after buying an additional 14,366,122 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vereit by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,122,000 after buying an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,560,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vereit by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,385,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after buying an additional 1,358,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VER opened at $9.56 on Monday. Vereit has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

