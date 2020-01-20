Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.63.

VRNT stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Verint Systems has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

