VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

