Vertu Motors’ (VTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON VTU opened at GBX 38.15 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of $140.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.73.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.