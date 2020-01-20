Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given $39.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $39.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viela Bio an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

