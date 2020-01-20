Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €33.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.36 ($36.47).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €25.06 ($29.14) on Monday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.10.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

