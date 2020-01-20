Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

LON VOD opened at GBX 154.38 ($2.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

