Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOS. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vossloh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.83 ($47.48).

Shares of VOS opened at €41.70 ($48.49) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.53. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a twelve month high of €44.85 ($52.15).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

