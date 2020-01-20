Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.29

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.29 ($0.91) and last traded at A$1.28 ($0.90), with a volume of 1028496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.28 ($0.90).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.19.

About Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE)

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.