Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €61.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Friday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.22.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

