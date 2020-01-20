Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WASH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

