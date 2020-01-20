Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

1/13/2020 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

1/9/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

1/9/2020 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

