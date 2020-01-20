Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI):

1/19/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $119.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

1/10/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at S&P Equity Research from $145.00 to $155.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/4/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

1/1/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

12/18/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $135.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors NV alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 112.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.