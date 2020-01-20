Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Philip Morris International (PM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) recently:

1/18/2020 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Philip Morris International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

1/7/2020 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:PM opened at $88.69 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

