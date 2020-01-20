Wells Fargo & Co Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.23.

eBay stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 45.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,104,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after buying an additional 974,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

