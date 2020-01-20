West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

