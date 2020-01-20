West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $157.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.65. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

