Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Longbow Research restated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

