Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to post sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Westrock also reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.68 on Monday. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 10.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 77.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 636,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

