Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Whitbread to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,501 ($59.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,761.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,486.68. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.