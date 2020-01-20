WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised WHITBREAD PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

WTBDY opened at $14.67 on Friday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

