William Hill (LON:WMH) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded William Hill to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 182.25 ($2.40) on Monday. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.09.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

