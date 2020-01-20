Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $154.01 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

