Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.56.

WING opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.28, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

