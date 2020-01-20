Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 900

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WKP. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.52) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 991.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.