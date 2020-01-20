Xaar (LON:XAR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of XAR stock opened at GBX 47.30 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.39. The company has a market cap of $37.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. Xaar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.80 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.16.
About Xaar
Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.
