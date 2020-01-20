Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

