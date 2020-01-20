Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

YETI opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Yeti has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,959,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Yeti by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

