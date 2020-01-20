Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will report $504.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $524.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.04 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $437.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

