Zacks: Analysts Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $3.13 EPS

Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $11.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.06.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $310.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $193.51 and a 52 week high of $315.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.00 and its 200 day moving average is $293.20. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

