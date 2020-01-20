Zacks: Analysts Expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.59. Msci posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

Shares of MSCI opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average is $240.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a 12-month low of $160.02 and a 12-month high of $279.93.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Msci by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after purchasing an additional 935,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,667,000 after purchasing an additional 331,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

