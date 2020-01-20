Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.84 to $17.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $20.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.53.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $440.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.93. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $331.34 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

