Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,954,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $120,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,148 shares of company stock valued at $71,313,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

