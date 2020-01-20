Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in 3M by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in 3M by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $181.35 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.