Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

