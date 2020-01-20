Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Illumina posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $324.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

