Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). Kura Oncology also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,449.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.50. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

