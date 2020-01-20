Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

LBRDK opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

