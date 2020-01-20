Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Novocure has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -319.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $1,558,056.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares in the company, valued at $61,776,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $397,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock worth $45,409,691. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 560.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

