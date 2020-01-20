Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

