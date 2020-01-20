Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

XLRN opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.