Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Insiders have sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

