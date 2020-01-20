Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on Spotify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.89.

NYSE SPOT opened at $148.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.25. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,932,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,279 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 990.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 418,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

